WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

809 AM CST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation, primarily in the form of freezing

rain and/or sleet is expected. Total ice or sleet accumulations

between one quarter and one half of an inch are expected. Bursts

of heavier sleet may total near 1 inch in some spots.

* WHERE...North and Central Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue into early

Thursday morning. Roads will become nearly impassible in some

areas later today. Bridges and overpasses will remain icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, slow down and use extreme caution

particularly when approaching bridges and overpasses. Keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at

drivetexas.org.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather