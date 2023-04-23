WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

101 PM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county,

Webb.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Laredo, Rio Bravo, St Augustine High School South Laredo,

Laredo International Airport, United South High School,

Laredo Community College, Texas A&M, Laredo Country Club and

Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

