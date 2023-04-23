WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX Issued by National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 101 PM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following county, Webb. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Laredo, Rio Bravo, St Augustine High School South Laredo, Laredo International Airport, United South High School, Laredo Community College, Texas A&M, Laredo Country Club and Doctors Hospital Of Laredo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather