WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 27 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CORPUS CHRISTI TX 247 PM CST TUE JAN 24 2023 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 27 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTH TEXAS ARANSAS CALHOUN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FULTON, KAMAY, MAGNOLIA BEACH, PORT LAVACA, AND ROCKPORT. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES... At 248 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mont Belvieu, or near Baytown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Cove around 255 PM CST. Old River-Winfree around 305 PM CST. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather.