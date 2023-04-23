WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1121 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Jim Hogg and Zapata. * WHEN...Until 115 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1121 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Thompsonville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather