WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Ana

National Wildlife Refuge, or 11 miles southwest of Progreso, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, South McAllen, Rio Grande Regional

Hospital, Austin Middle School, South Pharr Elementary School,

Buckner Elementary School, P S J A High School and Pharr Memorial

Library.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 158 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 5 COUNTIES

IN DEEP SOUTH TEXAS

BROOKS JIM HOGG KENEDY

STARR ZAPATA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FALFURRIAS, HEBBRONVILLE,

RIO GRANDE CITY, ROMA, SARITA, AND ZAPATA.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

CAMERON HIDALGO WILLACY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROWNSVILLE, EDINBURG, HARLINGEN,

MCALLEN, MISSION, PHARR, RAYMONDVILLE, AND WESLACO.

