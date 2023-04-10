WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

220 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kenedy

and eastern Brooks Counties through 245 PM CDT...

At 220 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Encino, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Encino, Rachal, El Coyote Ranch Airport and Hidalgo City Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2684 9839 2716 9825 2715 9790 2681 9796

TIME...MOT...LOC 1920Z 282DEG 18KT 2700 9819

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather