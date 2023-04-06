WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

842 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Hidalgo, northeastern Starr and central Brooks Counties through 945

PM CDT...

At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 12 miles southwest of

Rachal, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Encino, Rachal, El Coyote Ranch Airport and Hidalgo City Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2708 9800 2668 9824 2672 9835 2673 9835

2678 9832 2678 9842 2718 9828

TIME...MOT...LOC 0142Z 202DEG 23KT 2679 9831

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

