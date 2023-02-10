WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Brownsville TX 406 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather