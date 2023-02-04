WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

846 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

...AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE OVER NORTHERN AND WESTERN RANCHLANDS...

Satellite imagery and surface observations continue to show fog,

some dense, over portions of the Northern Ranchlands and the Rio

Grande Plains. Although, the fog will be lifting by 9:30 to 10:00

AM driving may be difficult at time where dense fog resides.

The fog is reducing visibilities to between 1/2 and 1 miles, with

isolated pockets of dense fog reducing the visibility to one

quarter mile or less.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and

avoid tailgating in any fog through the next few hours.

