WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 139 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Gonzales. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 139 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Gonzales, Cheapside, Cost, Wrightsboro, Hamon, Oak Forest, Monthalia, Bebe, Glaze City, Dilworth, Little New York, Dreyer and Leesville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern DeWitt County in south central Texas... Eastern Gonzales County in south central Texas... Lavaca County in south central Texas... * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 140 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Waelder to near Shiner to near Smiley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Cuero, Yoakum, Hallettsville, Shiner, Moulton, Smiley, Sublime, Cheapside, Ezzell, Hochheim, Speaks, Westhoff, Thomaston, Komensky, Worthing, Henkhaus, Edgar, Terryville, Dilworth and Vienna. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather