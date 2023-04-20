WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 957 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTY... At 956 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of La Grange, moving east at 20 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR LA GRANGE. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near... La Grange around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rabbs Prairie, Plum, West Point, Rutersville and Mullins Prairie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 155 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL TEXAS KIMBLE MASON SAN SABA SUTTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHAPPEL, CHEROKEE, CLEO, FREDONIA, HARKEYVILLE, JUNCTION, KATEMCY, KOOCKVILLE, LONDON, LOYAL VALLEY, MASON, PONTOTOC, ROOSEVELT, SAN SABA, SEGOVIA, SONORA, STREETER, AND TELEGRAPH. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather