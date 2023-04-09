WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 815 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 815 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sandies Creek Near Westhoff. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Sandies Creek escapes the channel hundreds of yards into the flood plain from the headwaters to the Guadalupe River confluence. Livestock in low areas are cut off and potentially drowned. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded and dangerous. The approaches of the Westhoff\/Cheapside road bridge over Sandies Creek are flooded and water is to the bottom of the bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Sunday was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 4.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 06\/23\/1993. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Mon Tue Wed Sandies Creek Westhoff 21.0 21.7 Sun 7 am CDT 16.7 12.2 9.1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather