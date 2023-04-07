WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

106 PM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

counties, Atascosa, Gonzales, Karnes and Wilson.

* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible over

the area. This additional rain will continue to result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Gonzales, Kenedy, Karnes City, Poth, Kosciusko, Campbellton,

Nixon, Waelder, Falls City, Smiley, Gillett, Pandora,

Cestohowa, Cheapside, Ecleto, Sample, Bebe, Wrightsboro,

Paweleville and Helena.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather