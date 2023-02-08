WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

812 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Burnet

County through 830 AM CST...

At 812 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Buchanan Lake Village, or 11 miles northeast of Buchanan Dam, moving

northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Buchanan Lake Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3081 9832 3088 9846 3089 9846 3093 9843

3093 9842 3095 9842 3103 9837 3103 9809

TIME...MOT...LOC 1412Z 215DEG 52KT 3090 9833

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

