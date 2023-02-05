WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

855 AM CST Sun Feb 5 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

Fog continues to dissipate and lift this morning as visibility

rapidly improves across the area. The Dense Fog Advisory will be

allowed to expire. The shallow fog layer may continue to bring

locally low visibility for the next half hour in some locations.

If you experience low visibility due to fog while driving, slow

down and use your headlights.

