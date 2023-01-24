WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 703 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS... The National Weather Service in Austin\/San Antonio has cancelled the Red Flag Warning for the Rio Grande Plains, and including Val Verde County. Gusty winds will continue to create locally elevated fire weather conditions through 9 PM near the Rio Grande, but humidity levels have since increased to where critical fire weather conditions are no longer expected to occur. Thus the Red Flag Warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather