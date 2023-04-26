WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

654 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray and Wheeler.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Shamrock, Mclean, Dozier, Samnorwood, Lela, Lutie and Quail.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

