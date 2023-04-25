WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 803 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES... At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Meredith, or 13 miles west of Borger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include... Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Lake Meredith. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kent and southern Garza Counties through 845 PM CDT... At 802 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Justiceburg, or 8 miles southeast of Post, moving east-southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Post, Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Lake Alan Henry, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. LAT...LON 3309 10145 3322 10141 3316 10081 3297 10089 3297 10105 3296 10118 TIME...MOT...LOC 0102Z 286DEG 26KT 3310 10128 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...