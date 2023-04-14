WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

330 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5.

* Timing...1 PM through 9 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

