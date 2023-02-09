WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

542 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

There is a chance for locally impactful snowfall today mainly

across the western half of the combined Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Snowfall chances will increase from northwest to southeast this

morning, peaking in the Amarillo area between 2 PM and 6 PM CST.

Some localized moderate to briefly heavy snow is possible, mainly

favoring areas just south of the Canadian River Valley along I-40

from Adrian to the west part of Amarillo. These areas have a

higher chance of seeing impactful snowfall, including a moderate

chance of seeing accumulations of at least an inch. We also

expect some strong north winds of 20 to 30 mph gusting over 40 mph

at times, so blowing snow could reduce visibility below 1 mile.

Be sure to plan for at least some minor impacts today, especially

if traveling/commuting later in the day.

