TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 155 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 323 PM CDT THU APR 20 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 155 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP BEXAR BLANCO BURNET CALDWELL COMAL CONCHO DEWITT DIMMIT EDWARDS FAYETTE FRIO GILLESPIE GONZALES GUADALUPE HAYS KARNES KENDALL KERR KIMBLE KINNEY LAVACA LEE LLANO MCCULLOCH MASON MAVERICK MEDINA MENARD REAL SAN SABA SCHLEICHER SUTTON TRAVIS UVALDE WILLIAMSON WILSON ZAVALA The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Hamilton County in central Texas... West central McLennan County in central Texas... Northeastern Coryell County in central Texas... Southeastern Bosque County in central Texas... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jonesboro, and another near Gatesville. Both storms are moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Gatesville, Valley Mills, Crawford, Fort Gates, Oglesby, South Mountain, Osage, Arnett, Hurst Springs, Pancake, Coryell City, Purmela, Whiteway, Levita, South Purmela, Jonesboro, Ireland, Mosheim and Turnersville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROCKWALL...SOUTHWESTERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather