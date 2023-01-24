TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 27

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

403 PM CST TUE JAN 24 2023

TORNADO WATCH 27 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CHAMBERS GALVESTON HARDIN

JASPER JEFFERSON NEWTON

ORANGE

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR CENTRAL

JEFFERSON COUNTY...

At 403 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near La Belle, or near Hamshire, moving northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Port Acres around 415 PM CST.

Port Arthur around 420 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. TAKE COVER NOW!

_____

