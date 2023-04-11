TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

TXZ096-120000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ108>111-120000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ112-120000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ124-125-120000-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-137-120000-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-138-120000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-120000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-120000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-120000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-120000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-120000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-120000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-167-120000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

220 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

