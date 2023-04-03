TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ 644 FPUS54 KSHV 030613 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 TXZ096-031415- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-031415- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ112-031415- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ126-138-031415- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ137-031415- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ125-031415- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ124-031415- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ136-031415- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ149-031415- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ150-031415- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ151-031415- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ153-031415- Shelby- Including the city of Center 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ152-031415- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Windy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-031415- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-167-031415- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 113 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ 19 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather