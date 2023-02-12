TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023 _____ 669 FPUS54 KSHV 120848 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 TXZ096-121630- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ108-121630- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ109-121630- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-121630- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ110-121630- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-121630- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-121630- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ125-121630- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-121630- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-121630- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ137-121630- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ138-121630- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ151-121630- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ150-121630- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-121630- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ165-121630- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-121630- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-121630- Shelby- Including the city of Center 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ166-121630- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ167-121630- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 248 AM CST Sun Feb 12 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 