TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

589 FPUS54 KSJT 160857

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

TXZ127-170000-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-170000-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-170000-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-170000-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ169-170000-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-170000-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ098-170000-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ099-170000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-170000-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-170000-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-170000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-170000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-170000-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-170000-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-170000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-170000-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-170000-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-170000-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-170000-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-170000-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-170000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-170000-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-170000-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-170000-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

357 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

