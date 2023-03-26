TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

TXZ127-262345-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ072-262345-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ140-262345-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-262345-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-262345-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ154-262345-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ098-262345-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ099-262345-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-262345-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ113-262345-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ114-262345-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ128-262345-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-262345-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ065-262345-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ066-262345-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ139-262345-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-262345-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ073-262345-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ155-262345-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ076-262345-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-262345-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ168-262345-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ170-262345-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ078-262345-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

343 AM CDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

