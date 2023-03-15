TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ 626 FPUS54 KSJT 150821 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 TXZ127-152330- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ072-152330- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ140-152330- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ054-152330- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ169-152330- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ154-152330- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ098-152330- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-152330- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ049-152330- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ113-152330- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ114-152330- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ128-152330- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ064-152330- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ065-152330- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-152330- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ139-152330- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. $$ TXZ071-152330- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ073-152330- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ155-152330- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ076-152330- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ077-152330- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ168-152330- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ170-152330- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ078-152330- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 321 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$