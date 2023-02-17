TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

293 FPUS54 KSJT 170946

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ127-180100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-180100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ140-180100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ054-180100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-180100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-180100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-180100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-180100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-180100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-180100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-180100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-180100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-180100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-180100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-180100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-180100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-180100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-180100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ155-180100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-180100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-180100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ168-180100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-180100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-180100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

346 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather