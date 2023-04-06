TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

376 FPUS54 KOUN 060821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ086-061600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-061600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-061600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-061600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-061600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-061600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-061600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-061600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather