TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

_____

517 FPUS54 KOUN 280721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

TXZ086-281500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ083-281500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ084-281500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy

with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ087-281500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ085-281500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ088-281500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ089-281500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Windy with highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ090-281500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather