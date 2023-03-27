TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

156 FPUS54 KOUN 270800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

TXZ086-271600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-271600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-271600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Very windy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-271600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-271600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ088-271600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ089-271600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-271600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

