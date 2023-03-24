TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

965 FPUS54 KOUN 240740

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

TXZ086-241500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 73 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-241500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-241500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-241500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-241500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-241500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 73 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-241500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 73 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-241500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 73 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

