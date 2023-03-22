TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

_____

447 FPUS54 KOUN 220821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

TXZ086-221600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-221600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-221600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-221600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ085-221600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-221600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ089-221600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ090-221600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

