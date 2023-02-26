TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 25, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

TXZ086-261500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this morning. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ083-261500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-261500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ087-261500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy and not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very

windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cold

with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-261500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing dust

this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-261500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-261500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog, then patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-261500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

101 AM CST Sun Feb 26 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

