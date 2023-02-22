TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 21, 2023

095 FPUS54 KOUN 220801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

TXZ086-221600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ083-221600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ084-221600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ087-221600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ085-221600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ088-221600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ089-221600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ090-221600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

