TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

312 FPUS54 KOUN 170900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ086-171700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ083-171700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ084-171700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ087-171700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ085-171700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ088-171700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ089-171700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ090-171700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

300 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

