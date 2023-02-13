TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

047 FPUS54 KOUN 130801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

TXZ086-131600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ083-131600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-131600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-131600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-131600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-131600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-131600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-131600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

