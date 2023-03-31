TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

796 FPUS54 KMAF 310845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-311615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-311615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ282-311615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-311615-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-311615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ063-068>070-311615-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-311615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ059-060-067-311615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ274-311615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ279-311615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ273-311615-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs around 80.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with

lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ276-311615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ278-311615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with

highs around 80. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-311615-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ272-311615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-311615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ277-311615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ271-311615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023 /245 AM MDT Fri Mar 31 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 90 mph, decreasing to

75 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10

mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ270-311615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs around 50.

West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

