TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

886 FPUS54 KMAF 040829

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-041615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-041615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-041615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ063-069-070-041615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-041615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ270-041615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

129 AM MST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

TXZ271-041615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023 /129 AM MST Sat Mar 4 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ272-041615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ273-041615-

Eastern Culberson County-

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ274-041615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ075-041615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ082-041615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ278-041615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ277-041615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ276-041615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ275-041615-

Chinati Mountains-

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ279-041615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ282-041615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ280-041615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-041615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

229 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

