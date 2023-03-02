TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 1, 2023 _____ 254 FPUS54 KMAF 020936 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-021715- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-021715- Gaines-Dawson- Including the cities of Seminole and Lamesa 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ050-051-021715- Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Andrews and Stanton 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ047-048-053-021715- Borden-Scurry-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, and Colorado City 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. $$ TXZ052-021715- Howard- Including the city of Big Spring 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 60 this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-021715- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-021715- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ270-021715- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 236 AM MST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning, then isolated snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Ice accumulation around a trace. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 60 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 90 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ271-021715- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 \/236 AM MST Thu Mar 2 2023\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST \/11 PM MST\/ TONIGHT... .TODAY...Isolated rain showers this morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain with isolated snow showers. Areas of blowing dust this morning. Blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 35 to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 65 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 90 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 90 mph, diminishing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ272-021715- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Areas of blowing dust this morning. Blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 75 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ273-021715- Eastern Culberson County- 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny with isolated rain showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ274-021715- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ075-021715- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 35 to 45 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ082-021715- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 30 to 45 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ278-021715- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ277-021715- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 35 to 50 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 85 mph, decreasing to 75 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ276-021715- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this morning, then blowing dust this afternoon. Isolated rain showers this afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming west 35 to 50 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ275-021715- Chinati Mountains- 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 40 to 55 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ279-021715- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, becoming west 40 to 50 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ282-021715- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds with highs around 80. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ280-021715- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Blowing dust. Strong winds with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph, becoming west and increasing to 50 to 60 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 85 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ281-021715- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 336 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... .TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming west 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Blowing dust in the evening, then patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather