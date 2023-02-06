TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

704 FPUS54 KMAF 060836

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-062100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-062100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-062100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Breezy and much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-062100-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-062100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ270-062100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

136 AM MST Mon Feb 6 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Colder with lows around

30. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ271-062100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 /136 AM MST Mon Feb 6 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CST /9 AM MST/ THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ272-062100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ273-062100-

Eastern Culberson County-

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ274-062100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ075-062100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-062100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-062100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-062100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-062100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-062100-

Chinati Mountains-

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-062100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-062100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-062100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-062100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

236 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

