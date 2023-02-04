TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

_____

063 FPUS54 KMAF 040809

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-042100-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-042100-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-042100-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-042100-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-042100-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ270-042100-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

109 AM MST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 50 mph

with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs around

40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ271-042100-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023 /109 AM MST Sat Feb 4 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ272-042100-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ273-042100-

Eastern Culberson County-

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ274-042100-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ075-042100-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ082-042100-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ278-042100-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ277-042100-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ276-042100-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ275-042100-

Chinati Mountains-

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ279-042100-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ282-042100-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ280-042100-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ281-042100-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

209 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather