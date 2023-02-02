TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

_____

541 FPUS54 KMAF 020818

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-021630-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this

afternoon. Ice accumulation of a light glaze possible. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-021630-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a

light glaze possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-021630-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Ice accumulation of a light glaze

possible. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-021630-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain, mainly this morning. Ice accumulation of a light

glaze possible. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-021630-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain with

a slight chance of snow this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a light

glaze possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ270-021630-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

118 AM MST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ271-021630-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023 /118 AM MST Thu Feb 2 2023/

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /8 AM MST/

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

snow this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ272-021630-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain with

isolated thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Ice accumulation of a light glaze possible. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ273-021630-

Eastern Culberson County-

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, a slight

chance of rain and snow this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Ice accumulation of a light glaze possible. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ274-021630-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, snow with

a slight chance of rain this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a light glaze

possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ075-021630-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning. Ice accumulation of a light glaze possible. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ082-021630-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Ice

accumulation of a light glaze possible. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ278-021630-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain with

a slight chance of snow this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of a light glaze

possible. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ277-021630-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Ice accumulation of a

light glaze possible. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ276-021630-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ275-021630-

Chinati Mountains-

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ279-021630-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and freezing

rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ282-021630-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ280-021630-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ281-021630-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

218 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather