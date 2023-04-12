TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 336 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Galveston Bay... At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 9 nm east of Trinity Bay, moving west at 15 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2977 9467 2966 9467 2955 9473 2959 9457 2958 9454 2943 9492 2947 9497 2949 9494 2951 9498 2966 9501 2967 9500 2967 9501 2976 9503 2975 9497 2968 9491 2977 9481 2978 9468 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather