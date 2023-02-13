TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CST Mon Feb 13 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas will

result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

