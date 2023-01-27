TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

154 PM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Offshore Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio

Grande and Baffin Bay from 20 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather