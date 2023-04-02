TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

772 FPUS54 KLUB 020826

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

TXZ035-021615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ026-021615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ021-021615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

TXZ022-021615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

TXZ023-021615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to

west 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

TXZ024-021615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ025-021615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to

35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ027-021615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ028-021615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ029-021615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ030-021615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ031-021615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ032-021615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ033-021615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ034-021615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 40 to

45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ036-021615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing

to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ037-021615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs around

80. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ038-021615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ039-021615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ040-021615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to

35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ041-021615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to

40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ042-021615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs around

80. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ043-021615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ044-021615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

