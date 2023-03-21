TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023 _____ 749 FPUS54 KLUB 210807 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 TXZ035-211615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-211615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ021-211615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ022-211615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ023-211615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ024-211615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ025-211615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ027-211615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-211615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-211615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-211615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-211615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-211615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ033-211615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ034-211615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-211615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ037-211615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-211615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ039-211615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ040-211615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ041-211615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-211615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-211615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-211615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 307 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$