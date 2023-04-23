TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

900 FPUS54 KLCH 230845

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

TXZ180-232215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-232215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ515-232215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ615-232215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ516-232215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ616-232215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-232215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-232215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-232215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-232215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

